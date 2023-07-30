Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Purchases 237 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $29,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $814,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,737 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,578,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $758,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,020 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 6,446,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $675,824,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,158,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $539,793,000 after purchasing an additional 117,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 20.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,430,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $404,766,000 after purchasing an additional 763,195 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $122.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 1.3 %

IFF stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.29. 2,285,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,171,076. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of -10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.09. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.18 and a 1 year high of $129.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.11 and a 200-day moving average of $90.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.53.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -39.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $170,282.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

