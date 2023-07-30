Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Raises Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,195 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $47,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Stryker by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,461,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,751 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stryker by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,836,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,423,841,000 after acquiring an additional 140,273 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Stryker by 1.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,736,875 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,066,766,000 after acquiring an additional 69,107 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $776,333,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Stryker by 109,726.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $767,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.71.

Stryker Trading Up 0.4 %

Stryker stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $283.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,864,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,795. The firm has a market cap of $107.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $200.80 and a 1 year high of $306.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $289.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.