Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $307.71.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Stryker from $315.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stryker

Stryker Stock Up 0.4 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $283.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $289.41 and its 200-day moving average is $280.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Stryker has a 12-month low of $200.80 and a 12-month high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

