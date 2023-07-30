Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) Short Interest Down 21.1% in July

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 658,300 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the June 30th total of 834,400 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Suburban Propane Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,695 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,926 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,349 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME grew its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 11,660 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPH traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.01. 320,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,481. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.91 and its 200-day moving average is $15.24. Suburban Propane Partners has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $17.06.

Suburban Propane Partners Announces Dividend

Suburban Propane Partners ( NYSE:SPH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $526.50 million during the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.37%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Suburban Propane Partners from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane for space heating, water heating, cooking, and clothes drying in the residential and commercial markets; for use as a motor fuel in internal combustion engines to power over-the-road vehicles, forklifts, and stationary engines, as well as to fire furnaces as a cutting gas to the industrial customers; and for tobacco curing, crop drying, poultry brooding, and weed control in the agricultural markets.

