Summit Trail Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE BAC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.90. The stock had a trading volume of 33,296,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,855,008. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $38.60. The company has a market cap of $254.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.29%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.26.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

