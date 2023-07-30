Summit Trail Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.86. 3,829,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,847,473. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $191.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.29.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.