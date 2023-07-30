Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $5.54 Million Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 655,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,020 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $5,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after buying an additional 28,563,749 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,000,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,061,000 after buying an additional 9,870,113 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,395,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,931,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,219,000 after buying an additional 4,224,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 194.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,895,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after buying an additional 3,895,920 shares during the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PLTR. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 10.3 %

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $5,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $99,056,773.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $58,886.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,798.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $5,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $99,056,773.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,959,599 shares of company stock worth $27,683,472 over the last quarter. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PLTR traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.81. 106,125,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,886,792. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.74. The stock has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.00, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.69.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $525.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

