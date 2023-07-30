Summit Trail Advisors LLC Purchases 174,936 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 60.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 465,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,936 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 0.7% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Gold Trust worth $17,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 278.2% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,247,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,606,791. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $39.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.78.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

