Summit Trail Advisors LLC Purchases 974 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.20. 4,202,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,700,883. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.21 and its 200 day moving average is $92.28. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.71 and a fifty-two week high of $99.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.9529 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

