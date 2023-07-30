Summit Trail Advisors LLC Raises Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 88.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,398,165,000 after buying an additional 2,247,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,660,950,000 after purchasing an additional 208,671 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,308,223,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 111,819.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977,885 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 553,576 shares of company stock valued at $211,635,322 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $392.96. 4,501,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,622. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.56. The company has a market capitalization of $372.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $405.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.00.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

