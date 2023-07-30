Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 14,659 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC cut its position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,659 shares during the quarter. TriNet Group comprises about 0.5% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of TriNet Group worth $12,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TNET. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 2,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 176.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on TriNet Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $570,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,609,547.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $570,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,609,547.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,442 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total value of $221,342.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,217.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,478 shares of company stock worth $1,724,374. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TriNet Group stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.41. 369,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,406. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.49 and its 200-day moving average is $86.83. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.60 and a 52 week high of $111.85.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.55 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 45.40% and a net margin of 6.91%. Research analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

