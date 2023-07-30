Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 16,598 Shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCA)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,602,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,598 shares during the period. KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF worth $38,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000.

Shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,811. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.31. The firm has a market cap of $259.35 million, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.18. KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $21.15 and a 52 week high of $29.16.

The KraneShares California Carbon Allowance ETF (KCCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Carbon CCA index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted CCA carbon credit futures index. KCCA was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

