Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the June 30th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super League Gaming

In other news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 69,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total value of $26,508.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,493,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,398.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 731,949 shares of company stock valued at $321,687. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super League Gaming

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Super League Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Super League Gaming by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 249,240 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Super League Gaming by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 8,198 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Super League Gaming by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 52,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Super League Gaming by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 147,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Super League Gaming Price Performance

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Super League Gaming in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

Shares of SLGG remained flat at $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. 278,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,845. Super League Gaming has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.54.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Super League Gaming had a negative net margin of 451.37% and a negative return on equity of 102.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Super League Gaming will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Super League Gaming Company Profile

Super League Gaming, Inc builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms.

