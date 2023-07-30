Susquehanna Increases Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target to $36.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Susquehanna from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Range Resources from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Mizuho raised shares of Range Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources Price Performance

Range Resources stock opened at $31.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.77. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $36.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Range Resources had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Range Resources news, CEO Dennis Degner sold 99,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $2,711,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,439 shares in the company, valued at $10,885,854.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,713 shares in the company, valued at $447,908.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dennis Degner sold 99,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $2,711,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 397,439 shares in the company, valued at $10,885,854.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 387,044 shares of company stock worth $10,674,385 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Range Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in Range Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 15.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,245 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 2.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,476 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 2.6% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 348,971 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Range Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,220,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Range Resources

(Get Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.