Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Short Interest Update

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,910,000 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the June 30th total of 19,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 181.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 158.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Synchrony Financial stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,295,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,135,657. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.88. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on SYF shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

