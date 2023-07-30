Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.52

Shares of Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.52 and traded as low as $0.45. Synlogic shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 172,091 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Synlogic from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Get Synlogic alerts:

Synlogic Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $0.64.

Institutional Trading of Synlogic

Synlogic ( NASDAQ:SYBX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 71.60% and a negative net margin of 5,952.43%. As a group, analysts expect that Synlogic, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 273.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 57,604 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 333.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 73,422 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

About Synlogic

(Get Free Report)

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotics to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its pipeline include SYNB1618, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1934, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase II clinical to treat homocystinuria; SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria; and SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.