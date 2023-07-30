T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for about 1.4% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $7,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth approximately $2,092,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 75.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 11,675 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,099,000 after buying an additional 60,580 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 47.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 8.3 %

NASDAQ:TROW traded up $9.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.79. 4,741,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,246. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.64. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $134.64. The firm has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.29.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.20.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

