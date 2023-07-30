Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $76.22

Shares of Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 76.22 ($0.98) and traded as high as GBX 77.90 ($1.00). Target Healthcare REIT shares last traded at GBX 72.70 ($0.93), with a volume of 476,528 shares traded.
Target Healthcare REIT Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.73, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £450.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,270.00, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 76.97.
Target Healthcare REIT Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Target Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -70,000.00%.
Target Healthcare REIT Company Profile
Target Healthcare REIT provide a range of tailored funding solutions to support operators to increase the provision of modern, purpose-built care homes across the UK.
