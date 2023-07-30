TD Securities Cuts TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$62.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$68.00 to C$62.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TRP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$59.50 to C$60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$64.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$58.72.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Stock Down 4.3 %

TSE TRP opened at C$45.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.26, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$52.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$54.44. TC Energy has a 12 month low of C$43.70 and a 12 month high of C$69.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.88.

TC Energy Dividend Announcement

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (NYSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.20 by C$0.01. TC Energy had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of C$3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.69 billion. Equities research analysts expect that TC Energy will post 4.3094059 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 236.94%.

About TC Energy

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.