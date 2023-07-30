Team (NYSE:TISI) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.
Shares of NYSE TISI opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.06 million, a P/E ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.89. Team has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $16.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72.
Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The business services provider reported ($5.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $202.28 million for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 186.85% and a net margin of 8.81%.
Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.
