Team (NYSE:TISI) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Team (NYSE:TISI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Team Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TISI opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.06 million, a P/E ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.89. Team has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $16.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The business services provider reported ($5.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $202.28 million for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 186.85% and a net margin of 8.81%.

Institutional Trading of Team

About Team

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TISI. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Team in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Team in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Team in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Team in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Team by 401.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 72,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

