Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Short Interest Up 16.5% in July

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 415,500 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the June 30th total of 356,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE THW traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $13.88. 56,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,347. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.16. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $15.84.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tekla World Healthcare Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tekla World Healthcare Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

