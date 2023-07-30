Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Short Interest Update

Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the June 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Tenaz Energy Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ATUUF remained flat at $2.75 on Friday. 1,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,329. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.79. Tenaz Energy has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $2.86.
Tenaz Energy Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tenaz Energy
- Why the Golden Cross is a Significant Trading Signal
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Tenaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.