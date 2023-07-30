Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Short Interest Update

Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the June 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Tenaz Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ATUUF remained flat at $2.75 on Friday. 1,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,329. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.79. Tenaz Energy has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $2.86.

Tenaz Energy Company Profile

Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in Canada and the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as Altura Energy Inc and changed its name to Tenaz Energy Corp. in October 2021. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

