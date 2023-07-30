Terra Classic (LUNC) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $475.89 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra Classic has a total market cap of $475.89 million and $13.74 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008763 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002063 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000967 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002436 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,841,038,544,562 coins and its circulating supply is 5,809,979,634,881 coins. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

