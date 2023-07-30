Terra Price Reaches $0.59 on Exchanges (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 30th. Terra has a market capitalization of $197.35 million and $42.08 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Terra has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. One Terra coin can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00002014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008778 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000960 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002449 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000996 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 335,323,750 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra is terra.money.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

