TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Hits $0.0156 on Major Exchanges

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $153.19 million and $4.71 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for $0.0156 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00045225 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00030812 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00014588 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,796,218,689 coins and its circulating supply is 9,791,059,117 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

