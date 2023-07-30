Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Decreased by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lowered its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 1.6% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 451.9% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $1,113,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,089,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $1,113,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,089,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,730 shares of company stock valued at $13,544,679 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $10.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $266.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,446,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,543,400. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $248.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.67. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $314.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. DZ Bank cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.30.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

