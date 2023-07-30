Tether (USDT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $83.81 Billion

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Tether has a market cap of $83.81 billion and $16.79 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003395 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Tether has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether’s genesis date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 86,706,257,841 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,818,134,651 tokens. The official website for Tether is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tether Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether (USDT) is a stablecoin, a digital currency that is pegged to the value of US dollar. It is issued by a centralized company called Tether and is used to minimize volatility in an investor’s portfolio. It is also widely accepted as a payment method and is supported on multiple blockchains. USDT is often used in conjunction with cryptocurrency debit cards and is popular in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space for lending and borrowing. It is the third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization and is backed by reserves in cash and cash equivalents, allowing token holders to redeem their USDT for USD. Tether has also issued other stablecoins pegged to the value of other fiat currencies and commodities, such as the Chinese Yuan, the Euro, and gold.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

