Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) PT Lowered to $181.00 at Mizuho

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ TXN opened at $178.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $145.97 and a 52 week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

