Textron (NYSE:TXT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. Textron had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Textron updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.20-$5.30 EPS.
TXT opened at $76.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Textron has a 12-month low of $58.03 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.45 and a 200-day moving average of $68.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.48.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 1.84%.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Textron by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Textron during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Textron in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.
