Textron (NYSE:TXT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.20-$5.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have commented on TXT shares. StockNews.com cut Textron from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Textron in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Vertical Research lowered Textron from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Textron from $83.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.00.

NYSE TXT traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,041,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.72. Textron has a 1-year low of $58.03 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.45 and a 200-day moving average of $68.55.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. Textron had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Textron will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.84%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Textron by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,748,161,000 after buying an additional 177,502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Textron by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,231,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,287,657,000 after purchasing an additional 519,468 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Textron by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,564,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $711,561,000 after purchasing an additional 47,344 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Textron by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,596,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $324,678,000 after purchasing an additional 997,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Textron by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,394,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $309,667,000 after purchasing an additional 99,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

