Tezos Market Capitalization Tops $785.42 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded 4% lower against the dollar. Tezos has a total market cap of $785.42 million and $12.90 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00002842 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008783 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002012 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000960 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002451 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 968,116,748 coins and its circulating supply is 946,949,304 coins. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

