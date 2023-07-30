TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC) Short Interest Up 20.0% in July

TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TG Venture Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TG Venture Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,070,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TG Venture Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in TG Venture Acquisition by 39.1% during the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 954,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,891,000 after acquiring an additional 268,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kim LLC acquired a new stake in TG Venture Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $4,670,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG Venture Acquisition Price Performance

TG Venture Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.53 during mid-day trading on Friday. TG Venture Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $10.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.40.

TG Venture Acquisition Company Profile

TG Venture Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industries primarily within the space technology, financial technology, technology, media and telecom, and related sectors in the United States and other developed countries.

Further Reading

