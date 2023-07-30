The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.8% during the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 37,412 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 50,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KO traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $62.48. The stock had a trading volume of 9,723,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,537,233. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $270.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.29. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.72%.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,743,743.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 470,786 shares of company stock valued at $30,019,224. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on KO. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

