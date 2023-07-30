The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) Short Interest Update

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the June 30th total of 1,350,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 670,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently commented on TCS shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on The Container Store Group from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered The Container Store Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Container Store Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
The Container Store Group Stock Performance
NYSE:TCS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,106. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Container Store Group has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $8.09. The stock has a market cap of $177.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.50.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Satish Malhotra bought 33,500 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $75,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 500,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,674.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Jordan bought 27,492 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $70,104.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 184,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,350.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Container Store Group in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in The Container Store Group by 223.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The Container Store Group Company Profile
The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home organizing services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its stores provide custom space offerings; countertop organizers, cosmetic and jewelry organizers, shower and bathtub organizers, drawer organization, and cabinet storage products; closets; and ventilated and solid shelving and drawer components and systems, wall and door rack solutions, accessories, utility and garage systems, and sliding doors.
