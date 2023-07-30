The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) Short Interest Update

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the June 30th total of 1,350,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 670,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on TCS shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on The Container Store Group from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered The Container Store Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Container Store Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get The Container Store Group alerts:

The Container Store Group Stock Performance

NYSE:TCS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,106. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Container Store Group has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $8.09. The stock has a market cap of $177.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Container Store Group ( NYSE:TCS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $259.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.82 million. The Container Store Group had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 15.17%. Analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Satish Malhotra bought 33,500 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $75,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 500,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,674.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Satish Malhotra purchased 33,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $75,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,674.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Jordan bought 27,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $70,104.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 184,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,350.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Container Store Group in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in The Container Store Group by 223.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Container Store Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home organizing services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its stores provide custom space offerings; countertop organizers, cosmetic and jewelry organizers, shower and bathtub organizers, drawer organization, and cabinet storage products; closets; and ventilated and solid shelving and drawer components and systems, wall and door rack solutions, accessories, utility and garage systems, and sliding doors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.