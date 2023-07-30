The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,566 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,008,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,993,612,000 after acquiring an additional 585,226 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,918,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,402 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,435,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,899,964,000 after purchasing an additional 607,480 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,740,875,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984,516 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HD traded up $1.66 on Friday, reaching $331.37. 2,268,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,832,969. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $305.88 and a 200-day moving average of $302.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $347.25.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HD. StockNews.com raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.38.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

