The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 106.3% from the June 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

The New America High Income Fund Price Performance

HYB traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,741. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.70. The New America High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $7.88.

The New America High Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 16.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. 24.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

Featured Stories

