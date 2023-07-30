The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.65.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $135.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.54. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $110.31 and a 52 week high of $176.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,111. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

