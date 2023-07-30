The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 852.14 ($10.93).

Several research analysts have weighed in on SGE shares. Barclays lifted their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 810 ($10.39) to GBX 850 ($10.90) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.26) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 915 ($11.73) to GBX 970 ($12.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 980 ($12.57) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, July 3rd.

LON:SGE opened at GBX 940 ($12.05) on Friday. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of GBX 665.60 ($8.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 952 ($12.21). The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,700.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 892.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 818.02.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of GBX 6.55 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9,500.00%.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

