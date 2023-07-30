Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.94.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thoughtworks

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Thoughtworks by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thoughtworks by 2,061.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Thoughtworks by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Price Performance

Shares of TWKS opened at $6.77 on Friday. Thoughtworks has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $17.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $307.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.93 million. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. As a group, analysts expect that Thoughtworks will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.