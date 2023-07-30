Threshold (T) Trading 1.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Threshold (T) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 30th. One Threshold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0245 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. Threshold has a market cap of $245.22 million and $12.26 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,863,354,523.849775 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.0250697 USD and is up 1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $12,932,568.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

