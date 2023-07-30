Threshold Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last Week (T)

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0245 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Threshold has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Threshold has a total market cap of $244.59 million and approximately $13.67 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Threshold

Threshold is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,863,354,523.849775 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.0250697 USD and is up 1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $12,932,568.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

