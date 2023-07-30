Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC Buys 282 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide accounts for about 1.3% of Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.43.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $90.05 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $91.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.26. The stock has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.96.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

