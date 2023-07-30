Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC Has $1.48 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 1.1% of Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 89,097.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170,366 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,033,348,000. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 15,607.4% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,249,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $150.85 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.64. The firm has a market cap of $266.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 144.86%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Argus cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.88.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

