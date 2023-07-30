Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC Has $821,000 Stock Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 104.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:AMN opened at $106.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $81.15 and a one year high of $129.04. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.38.

Insider Transactions at AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daphne E. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total value of $109,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,536.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMN shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

