Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC Increases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the quarter. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $641,000. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $542,000. Planning Center Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $202,000. 67.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:BAC opened at $31.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.59. The company has a market cap of $254.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 25.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.26.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.