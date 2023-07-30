Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC Purchases 186 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 21.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 377,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,793,000 after buying an additional 65,421 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.4% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,315,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 12.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.84.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $427.11 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $328.62 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $398.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $400.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $125.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock worth $37,335,181 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

