Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC Purchases 311 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,427 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC’s holdings in Target were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 95,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,220,256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,222,866,000 after acquiring an additional 120,794 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Target by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,481,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $966,059,000 after acquiring an additional 183,575 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,312,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $791,774,000 after acquiring an additional 407,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,269,026 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $872,709,000 after acquiring an additional 175,043 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James downgraded Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.79.

Insider Activity

Target Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TGT opened at $135.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.08 and a fifty-two week high of $183.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. Target’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.96%.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.