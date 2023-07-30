Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Short Interest Down 23.1% in July

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,400 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the June 30th total of 208,700 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 240,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Titan Machinery Trading Down 0.6 %

Titan Machinery stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $716.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.53. Titan Machinery has a 12 month low of $24.90 and a 12 month high of $47.87.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $569.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.52 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Titan Machinery

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery in the second quarter worth about $9,602,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 816,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,875,000 after purchasing an additional 291,647 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,374,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,839,000 after purchasing an additional 276,252 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 466.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 223,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter worth $6,636,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TITN has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.