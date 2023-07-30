Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Short Interest Up 24.3% in July

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the June 30th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTNP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.57. The stock had a trading volume of 320,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,909. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.80. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $1.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals

In other Titan Pharmaceuticals news, CEO David E. Lazar sold 3,388,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $4,168,349.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 27.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTNP. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 204,200 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52,874 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 6.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.

