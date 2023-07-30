tomiNet (TOMI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $19.60 Million

tomiNet (TOMI) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Over the last seven days, tomiNet has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One tomiNet token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.11 or 0.00010551 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. tomiNet has a market cap of $205.56 million and approximately $19.60 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

tomiNet Profile

tomiNet’s launch date was January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 112,665,826 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,146,338 tokens. tomiNet’s official message board is tomi.com/blog. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. tomiNet’s official website is tomi.com.

tomiNet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 112,665,826 with 65,369,656 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 3.19854099 USD and is down -2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $21,436,176.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade tomiNet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase tomiNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

